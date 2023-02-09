There are several instances of people reuniting with their lovers after a long period. While the world is celebrating Valentine’s Week, a heart-warming story of a Chinese couple has come to light. A man from Shanghai made up his mind to remarry his ex-wife just a day before the woman was admitted to a hospital for the emergency treatment of a blood-related disease. As the story went viral across Chinese social media platforms, the internet was led to admit that love is unconditional.

The man, who preferred to keep his identity anonymous, revealed that his ex-wife had been diagnosed with aplastic anaemia two weeks ago. As soon as he heard the news, he decided to re-marry her. The couple ended their first marriage three years ago. However, the man claimed that although the pair had officially separated, they had continued to live together and ultimately remained in a relationship.

The pair’s remarriage has become a buzzing topic across Chinese social media after they applied for the registration of their legal second marriage. A video of the couple driving to a local marriage registration office to tie the knot also surfaced on the internet. In the footage, the couple could be seen going to a nearby marriage registration office, where they placed two wedding photos on the desk while standing in line to formally marry each other.

The man proposed to his wife again after learning that she had been diagnosed with aplastic anaemia. He realized his wife’s life was in danger and decided to stand by her side. “Other couples celebrate their marriage with flowers and wine, but the reality for us is bursting out crying and rushing to the hospital for life-saving treatment”, he explained to a local news outlet, as quoted by South China Morning Post.

After receiving their marriage certificate, the newly-wed couple directly headed to the hospital. In another viral video, the woman was seen in the footage resting on a hospital bed. Her husband confirmed later that the woman has now been receiving care at the hospital and is in stable condition.

