How many candles can you extinguish in one go? Wang Chuanfei from China made it to Guinness World Records by giving this act a unique twist. Chuanfei extinguished as many as 42 candles in one go with a single crack of a whip. Doing so he earned Guinness World Record for ‘Most candles extinguished by a single whip crack’.

Taking to Twitter, Guinness World Records on Friday shared a slow-motion video where a series of burning candles can be seen kept on a table. Soon, Chuanfei can be seen using the whip in an attempt to extinguish all the candles in one flick. His feat was approved overnight.

“Overnight, this record was approved by our team: Most candles extinguished by a single whip crack – 42 by Wang Chuanfei from China. The slo-mo is just *chefs kiss*,” Guinness World Record wrote on Twitter.

Overnight, this record was approved by our team: Most candles extinguished by a single whip crack – 42 by Wang Chuanfei from China The slo-mo is just *chefs kiss* 🤌 pic.twitter.com/xfAFB5MHs3 — Guinness World Records (@GWR) March 17, 2023

There have been other world records set that involved the extinguishing of candles. In November 2022, a martial artist named Anthony Kelly extinguished 37 candles with a single strike of the hand. Kelly, who hails from New South Wales in Australia, attempted the record on 10 November.

Another person named Yue Haichuan from China’s Shandong extinguished 82 candles using a nunchaku in a minute. This feat was achieved on 27 October, 2021.

A similar record is also held by India’s Anuradha I Mandal who used her pigtail to extinguish 26 candles in one minute. Mandal hit the record some 12 years back on 11 February, 2011.

