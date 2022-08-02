Chinese Embassy in India says Nancy Pelosi's visit to Taiwan will be met with 'resolute countermeasures'

The Chinese Embassy in India has said that Pelosi’s visit to Taiwan would constitute gross interference in China's internal affairs, threaten peace and stability across Taiwan Strait and undermine China-US relations

New Delhi: The escalating tension between China and Taiwan over US House Speaker Nancy Pelosi's visit has reached Indian shores as well, with the Chinese embassy in India on Tuesday saying that if the US insists on making the trip, then it challenges China's red line, which will be met with "resolute countermeasures."

The Chinese Embassy in India has said that Pelosi’s visit to Taiwan would constitute gross interference in China's internal affairs, threaten peace and stability across Taiwan Strait and undermine China-US relations.

“The one-China principle is the political foundation for China-US relations. China firmly opposes separatist moves toward ‘Taiwan independence’ and interference by external forces, and never allows any room for ‘Taiwan independence’ forces in whatever form,” Wang Xiaojian, spokesperson of Chinese embassy in India, tweeted.

The one-China principle is the political foundation for China-US relations. China firmly opposes separatist moves toward “Taiwan independence” and interference by external forces, and never allows any room for “Taiwan independence” forces in whatever form. — Wang Xiaojian (@ChinaSpox_India) August 2, 2022

In subsequent tweets, he further added that the public opinion cannot be defied. Those who play with fire will perish by it. “If the US side insists on making the visit and challenges China’s red line, it will be met with resolute countermeasures. The US must bear all consequences arising thereof," he stated.

The public opinion cannot be defied. Those who play with fire will perish by it. If the US side insists on making the visit and challenges China’s red line, it will be met with resolute countermeasures. The US must bear all consequences arising thereof. — Wang Xiaojian (@ChinaSpox_India) August 2, 2022

Meanwhile, in a recent call with US President Joe Biden his Chinese counterpart Xi Jinping warned Washington against "playing with fire" on Taiwan. And China's ambassador to the United Nations, Zhang Hun, said on Monday that such a visit would be "very much dangerous, very much provocative".

Meanwhile, there have been reports of several Chinese warplanes flying dangerously close to the median line of the sensitive Taiwan Strait on Tuesday morning and of China suspending imports from 35 Taiwanese exporters of biscuits and pastries since Monday, in a warning salvo to the self-governed island.

With inputs from agencies

Read all the Latest News, Trending News, Cricket News, Bollywood News,

India News and Entertainment News here. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.