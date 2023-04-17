Chinese economist wants people to have more children, says it's their 'patriotic duty'

New Delhi: A prominent Chinese economist at a government-backed think tank has urged people in China to have more children, stating that it is their patriotic duty, and added that children are like durable consumer goods that you pay off over the long haul, but bring far more benefits, reported Radio Free Asia (RFA).

Chen Wenling, chief economist at the China Center for International Economic Exchanges, said, “Durable consumer goods pay off in the long run, so it’s wrong for young people not to have children – their value exceeds that of the other goods you buy.”

This is the most recent attempt by the Communist Party’s campaign to increase the nation’s declining birth rate, which includes a host of financial incentives for couples.

Chen’s comments sparked an online debate on social media. Some claim that rather than being treated as human beings, all Chinese citizens are treated as “consumables.” Others said that those who choose not to have children are smart.

One user wrote on Weibo, according to the RFA report, “Today’s society has driven young people to the point of desperation. I want a place to live, but I can’t afford one. I don’t have time for fun, and I can’t afford to raise a child – this comment from this expert is so arrogant!”

Another user said, “Back in the 1950s, they wanted people to have more kids, then it was family planning in the 1980s, and now we’re back to encouraging people to have more kids again.”

Chen’s remarks come at a time when youth unemployment in China is about 20 per cent, with approximately 10 million graduates preparing to enter the labour market to compete with those who are currently unemployed, according to RFA.

‘One-child policy’

China decided in 2016 to relax a controversial ‘one-child policy’ aimed at curbing population growth and allow all couples to have two children. That was increased to three in 2021, and there are now no restrictions on the number of children a couple can have.

In order to encourage couples to have more children in the face of modern China’s economic difficulties, authorities have realised they must provide incentives.

According to the RFA, a strategy unveiled in August 2022 calls for “support policies in finance, tax, housing, employment, education and other fields to create a fertility-friendly society and encourage families to have more children,” promising community nurseries, better infant and child care services at the local level, flexible working hours and family-friendly workplaces, and protecting the labour and employment rights of parents.

Rights advocates claimed that discrimination in the workplace continues to pose significant barriers to equality for Chinese women. They still encounter significant challenges in the graduate labour market in terms of finding employment.

Marriage registrations have also decreased for several years in a row, and young people in China are increasingly excluding marriage from their future plans, reported RFA.

With inputs from agencies

