China's Xi Jinping holds 'long and meaningful' call with Zelensky
'I had a long and meaningful phone call with President Xi Jinping,' Zelensky said on Twitter. 'I believe that this call, as well as the appointment of Ukraine's ambassador to China, will give a powerful impetus to the development of our bilateral relations'
Amid Russia’s ongoing conflict with Ukraine, Chinese President Xi Jinping on Wednesday spoke with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky on the phone.
This was the first call between the two leaders since the start of Russia’s invasion in Kyiv.
“I had a long and meaningful phone call with President Xi Jinping,” Zelensky said on Twitter. “I believe that this call, as well as the appointment of Ukraine’s ambassador to China, will give a powerful impetus to the development of our bilateral relations”.
Related Articles
Xi Jinping and Volodymyr Zelensky had “an almost one hour-long telephone conversation,” said Zelensky’s spokesman Sergiy Nykyforov on Facebook.
Chinese state broadcaster CCTV reported that during the call Xi told Zelensky “talks and negotiation” were the “only way out” of the war. “On the issue of the Ukraine crisis, China has always stood on the side of peace and its core position is to promote peace talks,” CCTV reported Xi as saying.
According to a readout of the call, reported by CCTV, Xi said China “will neither watch the fire from the other side, nor add fuel to the fire, let alone take advantage of the crisis to profit”.
“When dealing with the nuclear issue, all parties concerned should remain calm and restrained, truly focus on the future and destiny of themselves and all mankind, and jointly manage and control the crisis,” the Chinese president said.
Beijing says it is neutral in the conflict and Xi has never condemned the Russian invasion.
Meanwhile, the Chinese side said the Wednesday’s telephone call was initiated by Kyiv.
Asked during a press conference about the discussions, Yu Jun from China’s foreign ministry said “the call was initiated by the Ukrainian side”.
(With inputs from AFP)
Read all the Latest News, Trending News, Cricket News, Bollywood News,
India News and Entertainment News here. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.
also read
Why is Xi Jinping rolling out red carpet for some world leaders, but giving the US the cold shoulder?
The efforts to shore up ties with American allies while publicly discrediting the United States reflect Beijing’s hardening position as relations sink to their lowest point in decades. Xi Jinping has accused Washington of 'containment, encirclement and suppression of China'
US President Biden, France’s Macron agree to 'engage' China on Ukraine in efforts to end conflict
According to a statement from Macron's office, the French president updated Biden on 'the results obtained' during his trip to Beijing in the first week of April, where he met with Chinese President Xi Jinping for several hours
How Anglo-American stand on Ukraine war resembles closely to 2003 US-led invasion of Iraq
Current events in the Ukrainian conflict are driven by a desire to reestablish NATO, led by the United States and the United Kingdom, as the dominant force on the globe