China's Xi Jinping has a plot to infect the world, spread new Covid-19 variant, warns Mike Pompeo
Former Secretary of State Mike Pompeo insisted that the US and other nations should shut down accepting travel from China
Washington: Former Secretary of State Mike Pompeo has warned that Chinese President Xi Jinping has a plot to infect the world and spread a new Covid-19 variant. He insisted that the US and other nations should shut down accepting travel from Beijing.
The former Trump official told radio host John Catsimatidis that Covid could rapidly spread across the globe because more Chinese residents are now free to travel after the Xi administration dropped its strict virus measures.
“It sounds like we might have as many as one million Chinese people infected. Fifty per cent of their population traveling,’ Pompeo said.
“There is no reason we should allow the Chinese to do this again, to send Chinese-infected persons around the world, knowingly infecting people all across the globe,” he added.
China has been witnessing a massive outbreak of Covid-19 with large number of its population getting infected, hospitalised and many dying. Last month, the Asian nation announced that it would start allowing travel out of and into the country following three years of ‘zero-Covid’ policies.
Several countries have immediately imposed restrictions and Chinese travellers will now be required to test negative for Covid before boarding flights.
‘Xi to be held accountable for worldwide Covid deaths’
Pompeo said the Chinese President needs to be ‘held accountable’ for every worldwide death that resulted from Covid-19.
“Xi got away with this once,” Pompeo said, adding, “I regret he wasn’t held accountable. We should still do that for the 6 million people who died between the spring of 2020 and today.”
Also Read: China Covid surge puts world on alert: Canada, Australia, Morocco impose restrictions on Chinese travellers
“But he’s doing it again. Just as in the spring of 2020 (when) he sent people around the world he knew were infected, he’s doing the same darn thing again,” said Pompeo.
“He’s going to infect millions more. We shouldn’t let that happen,” he said.
The United States has said that from 5 January it will impose mandatory Covid-19 tests on travellers from China. All air passengers will be required to furnish a negative test report no more than two days before departure from China, Hong Kong or Macau.
China appoints anti-West hawk as new foreign minister
A new central cabinet called the State Council, replacing the present one headed by Premier Li Keqiang, will take charge during the annual session of China’s parliament — the National People’s Congress (NPC) — scheduled to be held from March 5
China gripped by 1st of three predicted COVID waves as a million projected to die in 2023
Modelling by the US-based Institute of Health Metrics and Evaluation (IHME) suggests the China could witness an explosion of Covid cases and over a million people in the country could die in 2023, with fatalities peaking around 5,000 per day in April
Jubilant Chinese plan trips as inbound Covid quarantine set to end
Cases have surged in China as key pillars of the containment policy have fallen away, with authorities acknowledging the outbreak is "impossible" to track and doing away with much-maligned official case tallies