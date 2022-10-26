China’s untouchables: Covid patient hoisted out of community by crane
Meanwhile, a surge in covid cases in the Tibet Autonomous Region (TAR) has given a severe blow to Chinese authorities to achieve their annual growth targets
New Delhi: A COVID-positive patient in China was hoisted out of the community by a crane. A video of the incident has gone viral on social media in which a crane can be seen lifting a man.
中国式现代化。【方老师，投稿一个防疫大革命的荒谬视频。一个阳性患者被吊机吊出小区，因为他们不敢进去接，也不想患者的细菌留在地板上，这样能保证最小的接触面积。】 pic.twitter.com/2BM3Afm3V6
— 方舟子 (@fangshimin) October 25, 2022
Meanwhile, a surge in covid cases in the Tibet Autonomous Region (TAR) has given a severe blow to Chinese authorities to achieve their annual growth targets as the impact is seen on the already slowing Chinese economy, media reports said.
Xi Jinping's strict zero-Covid policy has forced major cities of TAR to conduct mass testing, and the authorities have shut down indoor entertainment, cultural, and sports venues, Financial Post reported.
Moreover, the TAR authorities imposed lockdowns in the major cities of the region including Lhasa, Shigatse (Opposite Sikkim), Shannan (opposite Tawang), Nagri (opposite Ladakh and Uttrakhand), Nagchu, Nyingchi (opposite Arunachal Pradesh) and Chamdo, etc which ultimately lead to falling tourism revenue.
However, the surge in covid-19 cases in Tibet has been a result of the Chinese tourists visiting Tibet mainly by train from mainland China. On top of it, the major causes of the slump in the Chinese economy are due to numerous issues like unemployment, and slowing manufacturing.
(With inputs from agencies)
