China’s untouchables: Covid patient hoisted out of community by crane

New Delhi: A COVID-positive patient in China was hoisted out of the community by a crane. A video of the incident has gone viral on social media in which a crane can be seen lifting a man.

Meanwhile, a surge in covid cases in the Tibet Autonomous Region (TAR) has given a severe blow to Chinese authorities to achieve their annual growth targets as the impact is seen on the already slowing Chinese economy, media reports said.

Xi Jinping's strict zero-Covid policy has forced major cities of TAR to conduct mass testing, and the authorities have shut down indoor entertainment, cultural, and sports venues, Financial Post reported.

Moreover, the TAR authorities imposed lockdowns in the major cities of the region including Lhasa, Shigatse (Opposite Sikkim), Shannan (opposite Tawang), Nagri (opposite Ladakh and Uttrakhand), Nagchu, Nyingchi (opposite Arunachal Pradesh) and Chamdo, etc which ultimately lead to falling tourism revenue.

However, the surge in covid-19 cases in Tibet has been a result of the Chinese tourists visiting Tibet mainly by train from mainland China. On top of it, the major causes of the slump in the Chinese economy are due to numerous issues like unemployment, and slowing manufacturing.

(With inputs from agencies)

