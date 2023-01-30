China's top diplomat to visit Moscow in February: Vedomosti

New Delhi: Amid growing tension between Russia and Ukraine, senior Chinese diplomat Wang Yi is set to visit Moscow in February, Russia’s Vedomosti newspaper said on Monday, citing two sources.

Wang may visit Russian President Vladimir Putin, the newspaper said citing one of the sources said.

Earlier this month while addressing the media, Chinese Ambassador to Moscow Zhang Hanhui had said that many delegations from China will visit Russia in 2023.

“The leaders of the Russian Federation and China, Vladimir Putin and Xi Jinping, maintain close contacts, which greatly contributes to the development of Russian-Chinese relations,” he had said.

The ambassador said “We will support each other on key issues relating to sovereignty, territorial integrity, security. We will direct joint efforts to maintain peace and stability.

Read all the Latest News, Trending News, Cricket News, Bollywood News,

India News and Entertainment News here. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.