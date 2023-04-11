China's 'ring of spies' to ensure Uyghurs don't fast during Ramzan

New Delhi: In order to prevent Uyghurs from fasting during the holy month of Ramzan, Chinese police are using spies, reported Radio Free Asia (RFA).

According to a police officer from a region close to Turpan, or Tulufan in Chinese, in the eastern Xinjiang Uyghur Autonomous Region, the spies, often referred as “ears” by the Chinese officials, are drawn from regular citizens, police officers, and members of neighbourhood committees.

China in 2017 began prohibiting Uyghurs in Xinjiang from fasting during Ramzan, when authorities arbitrarily detained them in “re-education” camps as part of broader efforts to marginalise Uyghur culture, language, and religion.

In 2021 and 2022, the restriction was partially relaxed, allowing people over 65 to fast, and police reduced the number of home searches and street patrol activities.

However, according to RFA report, a political official at Turpan City Police Station said that the government has prohibited everyone from fasting this year, regardless of age, gender, or profession. “No one is permitted to fast during Ramzan.”

‘Spies’ all around

According to officers, police stations in Turpan have enlisted two or three spies from each village to spy on residents previously interrogated and detained for fasting during Ramzan, as well as those released from prison, reported RFA.

A police officer told RFA that these ‘ears’ come from three fields – the ordinary residents, the police and the neighborhood committees.

“In my workplace, there are 70-80 Uyghur policemen who either directly work as ‘ears’ or lead other civilian ears. Because of the language barrier, we recruited Uyghurs to surveil other Uyghurs,” the police officer added.

Authorities claimed they even planted spies among the police force to monitor whether Uyghur officers fasted during Ramzan.

This year’s policy also includes home searches, street patrols, and mosque searches.

Authorities on patrol are questioning Uyghur families to see if they are eating before dawn and gathering for a meal after sunset, which Chinese authorities consider illegal.

A political official at Turpan City Police Station told RFA, “When we search the houses, we look to see if they have engaged in illegal religious activities and if there are any security threats.”

He added that the violators would face legal education for minor offences and jail time for serious ones.

