China's military drills, rhetoric suggest they are preparing for war, says Taiwan's foreign minister

New Delhi: Taiwan’s Foreign Minister Joseph Wu on Tuesday condemned China’s military exercises around the island and warned that “they seem to be trying to get ready to launch a war against Taiwan.”

“Look at the military exercises, and also their rhetoric, they seem to be trying to get ready to launch a war against Taiwan,” said Wu in an interview to CNN.

“The Taiwanese government looks at the Chinese military threat as something that cannot be accepted and we condemn it,” he added.

Wu voiced confidence in Taiwan’s preparedness when asked if Taiwan had any idea of the timing of any potential Chinese military attack, given US intelligence assessments that Xi has ordered his military to be ready by 2027.

“Chinese leaders will think twice before they decide to use force against Taiwan. And no matter whether it is 2025 or 2027 or even beyond, Taiwan simply needs to get ready,” he said.

The exercises appeared to mark the first time the Chinese navy has simulated strikes by aircraft carrier-based warplanes on Taiwan.

‘United Sharp Sword’

China had on Saturday started three days of military drills called “United Sharp Sword” in the Taiwan Strait for “combat preparedness”, a day after Taiwan President Tsai Ing-wen and US House Speaker Kevin McCarthy met in California.

Asked if the costs of such a visit were too high, Wu told CNN, “China cannot dictate how Taiwan makes friends. And China cannot dictate how our friends want to show support to Taiwan.”

Beijing had conducted similar large-scale military exercises around Taiwan last August, after then-US House Speaker Nancy Pelosi visited the island.

China’s exercises also coincided with a state visit by French president Emmanuel Macron who was welcomed in Beijing by Xi Jinping.

On French President Emmanuel Macron’s remarks on China-Taiwan tension during his recent visit to Beijing, Wu said that Taipei has sought clarification from France.

“We are still trying to figure out what he says and what that means through the French government,” Wu told CNN, though he noted the “French government has been showing support to Taiwan.”

Following his meeting in Beijing, Macron appeared to question whether France should get involved in the Taiwan crisis, telling reporters that the “worst thing would be to think that we Europeans must become followers on this topic and adapt to the American rhythm or a Chinese overreaction.” French officials later said his comments were misinterpreted.

US posturing

As tensions between the US and China have worsened over Taiwan, President Joe Biden has said that the US would defend the island militarily if China were to attack, though administration officials have insisted the US remains committed to its “one China” policy.

While Wu repeatedly emphasised “defending Taiwan is our own responsibility”, he also appreciated the US for backing the island country.

“The United States seem to be more determined than ever in creating a situation (so) that China would know that its military attack against Taiwan is going to be associated with a heavy cost. And we appreciate the United States for having this posture,” Wu said.

With inputs from agencies

