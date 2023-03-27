China’s growth slumps as ‘Covid-stunned’ consumers ‘not in splurging mood’
Vincent Clerc, new chief executive of AP Moller–Maersk, said a real estate meltdown in 2022 has led to a slower economic recovery of China
Beijing: Consumers in China continue to remain “stunned” from disruptions due to Covid-19 pandemic and are “not in a splurging mood right now,” said head of shipping company Maersk, Vincent Clerc, adding that the trend is leading to weaker economic rebound of the Asian nation.
Clerc, the new chief executive of the world’s second-largest container shipping group, said a real estate meltdown in 2022 has also led to a slower economic recovery of China.
For 2023, China, the world’s second-largest economy, has set a growth target of 5 per cent, surprisingly lowest in decades. It is because the country missed its 2022 target due to President Xi Jinping’s zero-Covid policy and faltering overseas demand.
China’s gross domestic product (GDP) expanded 3 per cent in 2022.
China not in splurging mood
In an interview in Beijing, Clerc said in the start of the year, AP Moller–Maersk hoped strong rebound after China reopened, lifting its stringent Covid-19 induced lockdown. “I think we have not seen it yet… The Chinese consumer is a bit more stunned by what’s happened and is not in a splurging mood right now,” he said.
However, several economists are hoping for a stronger performance after China, in December, abruptly abandoned its stringent Covid-19 lockdown.
The International Monetary Fund (IMF) has forecasted China’s growth to be at 5.2 per cent this year.
Not quite the ‘roaring’
Clerc said there has been not “quite the ‘roaring’ 20s’-type mood that one could have expected after this long interruption.
Attending the annual China Development Forum investor conference along with global chief executives in Beijing, Clerc said 70 per cent of Chinese savings were in real estate which was massively affected by the Xi-led government’s crackdown on leverage.
“Chinese stocks were also underperforming. The negative mood has been compounded by geopolitical tensions between the US and China,” he added.
“It’s not like you get a lot of optimism around when you follow the news and so on, so there may be a bit of a delayed effect as people get back into their [spending] routines,” Clerc said.
Read all the Latest News, Trending News, Cricket News, Bollywood News,
India News and Entertainment News here. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.
also read
Japan, China leaders visit rival capitals in Ukraine war
Japanese public television channel NTV showed Kishida riding a train from Poland heading to Kyiv. His surprise trip to Ukraine comes just hours after he met with Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi in New Delhi, and the week after a breakthrough summit with South Korean President Yoon Suk Yoel.
Putin, Xi discuss Chinese peace proposal for Ukraine as US denounces visit
Xi's visit is a boost to Moscow as it struggles to make ground in its year-long war on Ukraine. But it was criticised by Washington as providing "diplomatic cover" for Putin and for the war crimes his forces are accused of committing there.
Xi Jinping, Vladimir Putin hail 'new era' of ties in united front against West
The nations, eager to curb Western power, expressed concerns about NATO expansion in Asia and agreed to deepen a partnership which has only grown closer since Putin launched an offensive in Ukraine