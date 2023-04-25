China's defence minister General Li Shangfu to visit India for SCO summit
The defence ministry of China said in a statement that Li Shangfu will attend the Shanghai Cooperation Organisation (SCO) meeting to be held in India from April 27-28
SCO Summit: China's defence minister Li Shangfu is scheduled to make his first visit to India during the SCO Defence Ministers' meet which is scheduled later this week.
The defence ministry of China said in a statement that Li Shangfu will attend the Shanghai Cooperation Organisation (SCO) meeting to be held in India from April 27-28. During the SCO summit, the Chinese Defence Minister is slated make a speech and meet representatives from other nations.
“Chinese State Councilor and Defence Minister Li Shangfu will attend a defence ministers’ meeting among members of the Shanghai Cooperation Organisation from Thursday to Friday in India. He will make a speech and meet with head of delegations from other countries: Chinese Defence Ministry,” China’s official mouthpiece Global Times said in a tweet.
The upcoming SCO event will be the first time that a Chinese defence minister will visit India after the deadly Galwan Valley clash in 2020 between the Indian Army and China’s People’s Liberation Army (PLA) during the military standoff between India and China in Ladakh.
Li Shangfu, who assumed the post of China’s defence minister around a month ago, has been under sanctions by the United States (US) since 2018. His appointment as minister comes amid growing tensions between China and the US.
