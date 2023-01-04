At a time when finding a job and further earning a desired living out of it has become quite difficult with countries facing multiple crises in the wake of inflation and the ongoing COVID-19 situation, a woman in China recently left her job in sales to pick up a unique job of drawing positive messages for people on sandy beaches and is surprisingly earning well from it. Her story has gone viral and left people inspired by her courage to give up on a stable job for an unstable one. The woman, surnamed Feng is from Sanya in China’s Hainan province and is a mother of two.

As reported by the Chinese outlet South China Morning Post (SCMP), Feng took up the job after getting inspired by someone who left a similar artwork on the sand. While the job is an unusual one for her, it brought her a ‘respectable’ living, Feng said as reported by SCMP. She also added that there is no lack of sand for her to work on her new job as she is from a tourist area in southern China.

‘Romantic, isn’t it?’: woman quits job to draw sand messages of love on beaches https://t.co/FOSzxEZzhQ — South China Morning Post (@SCMPNews) January 3, 2023



While she manages to earn more than $1,400 (Rs 1.16 lakhs approx) per month by working for a total of eight hours on a regular basis, Feng also notes that the new job has helped boost her self-worth.

In case you’re interested in knowing how Feng started her journey, read further.

Feng’s drawing journey

According to the SCMP report, Feng used to try out her drawing skills in her free time while being in her previous job. She also posted videos and photos of her works on social media and was surprised to even receive a booking in just a week of doing so.

Soon after her first booking, she started receiving positive feedback from people and her business also witnessed growth. It was then that she had to make a choice between her previous job and her vocation and with her family’s support, Feng jumped into the new way. For the same, she dedicated herself completely to improving her services and also did a lot of research on producing better works through sand drawings.

“My new job not only allowed me to work flexible hours to take care of my family and also makes me feel happy and satisfied by fulfilling people’s wishes,” the Chinese media outlet quoted Feng as saying.

Read all the Latest News, Trending News, Cricket News, Bollywood News,

India News and Entertainment News here. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.