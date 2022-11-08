'China will comprehensively strengthen its military training, preparation for any war': Xi Jinping

New Delhi: Chinese President Xi Jinping has shown concern over the country’s security and said it is increasingly ‘ unstable and uncertain’.

Xi Jinping said, “China will comprehensively strengthen its military training and preparation for any war.”

Meanwhile, Xi’s announcement that China will focus on preparing for a war will raise fears that the nation may invade the self-governing island of Taiwan, which Beijing claims as its own.

In October, Xi Jinping called for faster military development and announced no change in policies that have strained relations with Washington and tightened the ruling Communist Party’s control over society and the economy.

Xi had said earlier, “The next five years will be crucial,” Xi said in a televised speech of one hour and 45 minutes to some 2,000 delegates in the cavernous Great Hall of the People. He repeatedly invoked his slogan of the “rejuvenation of the Chinese nation,” which includes reviving the party’s role as an economic and social leader in a throwback to what Xi regards as a golden age after it took power in 1949.”

The party’s military wing, the People’s Liberation Army, needs to “safeguard China’s dignity and core interests,” Xi said, referring to a list of territorial claims and other issues over which Beijing says it is ready to go to war.

China, with the world’s second-largest military budget after the United States, is trying to extend its reach by developing ballistic missiles, aircraft carriers and overseas outposts.

“We will work faster to modernize military theory, personnel and weapons,” Xi had said. “We will enhance the military’s strategic capabilities,” he added further.

Read all the Latest News, Trending News, Cricket News, Bollywood News,

India News and Entertainment News here. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.