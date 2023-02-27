Washington: US 2024 presidential candidate Vivek Ramaswamy has claimed China is allegedly seeking to prolong the war between Russia and Ukraine in order to weaken Washington’s military capabilities ahead of an impending conflict with Taiwan.

As per Republican challenger and Indian-origin healthcare, tech sector entrepreneur, Ramaswamy the US is being ‘played’ by China.

‘US needs to focus on China’

Ramaswamy made these astonishing claims in a series of tweets. Likening the Ukraine conflict to the Vietnam War, he urged the US to focus on China, claiming that the end game for Beijing is to “deplete Western military capacity” before Taiwan invasion.

Ramaswamy believes that the ploy being used by China is “working”. He went on to say, “we think we *look* stronger by helping Ukraine, but we actually *become* weaker vs. China.”

In another tweet, the presidential candidate said: “It’s like Vietnam, except this time China is like the USSR – and they’re playing us even more effectively. We need to wake up to America First 2.0. Things are more complicated now.”

The main thing should be the main thing: focus on China. China wants the Ukraine war to last as long as possible to deplete Western military capacity before invading Taiwan. It’s working: we think we *look* stronger by helping Ukraine, but we actually *become* weaker vs. China. — Vivek Ramaswamy (@VivekGRamaswamy) February 25, 2023

US-China cold war

Ramaswamy's comments come as the cold war between the US and China continue to escalate over Taiwan. Both countries have been at loggerheads over the Taiwan issue, with Beijing regarding the island nation an integral part of the country under the One China policy.

Taiwan has been a self-governing nation since 1949 and but has never officially declared its independence from China.

The conflict between US and China have deepened over the fact that despite adhering to the One China police, Washington has always maintained close ties with Taiwan, selling defence equipment to its military, despite China repeatedly telling Washington to stop selling weapons and cut ties with Taipei.

Amid calls for Taiwan being recognised as a separate nation within the US itself, Beijing has repeatedly accused Washington of destabilising the situation in the region by interfering in China's internal affairs.

