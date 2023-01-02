Washington: The National Aeronautics and Space Administration’s (NASA) top chief Bill Nelson has flagged concerns over China’s mission to land on moon saying that the country can claim vast swaths of the moon once they successfully touch down on its surface.

He added that US is part of a ‘space race’ with China where both countries are rushing to send astronauts to the moon.

“It is a fact: we’re in a space race. And it is true that we better watch out that they don’t get to a place on the moon under the guise of scientific research. And it is not beyond the realm of possibility that they say, ‘Keep out, we’re here, this is our territory,” he told Politico.

The US, in November, launched its 26-day Artemis I mission which took pictures of the lunar surface. Meanwhile, Artemis II and III missions are currently in progress to establish more activity on the moon.

‘Potential mischief China can do on moon’

The NASA chief is suspicious of China and says that

Bill Nelson is suspicious of China and says that the country could attempt to corner US in terms of claiming the resource-rich areas on the moon’s surface and try to bar US and other countries from making it to the lunar object.

Nelson cited the example of China’s aggression in the South China Sea, where the Xi Jinping government has routinely made claims of sovereignty over foreign areas.

Terry Virts, a former commander of the International Space Station and Space Shuttle said, “There is potentially mischief China can do on the moon. If they set up infrastructure there, they could potentially deny communications, for example. Having them there doesn’t make things easier. There is real concern about Chinese meddling.”

Virts added that through the moon mission, China wants to show the world whose system works better. “On one level, it is a political competition to show whose system works better,” he said.

“What they really want is respect as the world’s top country. They want to be the dominant power on Earth, so going to the moon is a way to show their system is working. If they beat us back to the moon it shows they are better than us.”

The NASA administrator further said that despite the threats posed by China, he is positive that US will reach the moon first. Moreover, the US Congress will approve additional funding for the Artemis mission this week.

He said that the Artemis II mission, which plans to send a crew to the moon, will “take place within two years.”

China says claims unfounded

The Chinese government has rebuked the concerns expressed by its US counterpart.

Liu Pengyu, spokesperson for the Chinese Embassy in Washington said, “Some US officials have spoken irresponsibly to misrepresent the normal and legitimate space endeavours of China.”

He added, “Outer space is not a wrestling ground. The exploration and peaceful uses of outer space is humanity’s common endeavor and should benefit all. China always advocates the peaceful use of outer space, opposes the weaponization of and arms race in outer space, and works actively toward building a community with a shared future for mankind in the space domain.”

Read all the Latest News, Trending News, Cricket News, Bollywood News,

India News and Entertainment News here. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.