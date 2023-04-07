China wants to appear advocate of peace, help Russia in Ukraine simultaneously: US

New Delhi: US Secretary of State Antony Blinken said that China is seeking to look like an advocate of peace and at the same time it extends support to Russia in Ukraine by various means.

Regarding China’s plan for Ukrainian reconciliation and Russian-Chinese relations, Blinken said “I think China is also trying to have it both ways. It wants to be seen as trying to advance peace and at the same time it continues to support Russia in different ways – rhetorically, making its case in international institutions and even considering providing Russia with lethal assistance.”

“Peace ideas that China’s put on the table, some of them are positive,” Blinken said in the interview’s transcript, published by the Department of State on Thursday.

In an interview with Euronews, he said that China should focus on convincing Russia “to actually respect Ukraine’s sovereignty” and return to Ukraine the territories that voted to join Russia during referendums.

Speaking about China’s relations with Europe and the United States, he was quoted by a Russian news agency as saying “This is not about decoupling but about de-risking. It is, for example, in the case of the economic relationship – yes, sustaining that, because it’s important to all of us, but making sure that in critical sectors, where our security could be at risk, strategic industries, other places of concern, that people be – and countries be – very, very careful about that.”

“We all have complicated and very consequential relations and relationships with China,” he said.

The Chinese Foreign Ministry in February this year published a 12-point document clarifying Beijing’s position on finding a political solution to the Ukrainian issue.

It called for a ceasefire and stressed that dialogue and negotiations were “the only viable solution to the Ukraine crisis” and called on all sides to support Moscow and Kyiv in “working in the same direction” and in resuming direct dialogue as soon as possible.

