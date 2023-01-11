China to nominate Xie Feng as ambassador to US in a shift from 'wolf warrior' diplomacy: Report

China is likely to nominate its vice foreign minister Xie Feng as its new ambassador to the US, a Wall Street Journal report said.

According to the report, the move marks Beijing’s gradual shift from its ‘wolf warrior’ diplomacy.

Named after a Chinese movie, wolf warrior refers to combative and aggressive diplomacy that has become a hallmark of president Xi Jinping’s administration.

However, things seem to be changing under China’s new foreign minister Qin Gang who has advocated for better ties with the West.

China’s global position has also been weakening due to the COVID pandemic and the growing aggressiveness toward its neighbours.

Who is ‘US expert’ Xie Feng

Known as the “US expert”, Xie Feng has experience in handling Beijing’s relations with Washington.

A graduate of China Foreign Affairs University, Xie served as the Director-General of the Department of North American and Oceanian Affairs, for the Chinese foreign ministry.

Reports of his new role come as China transferred its foreign ministry spokesperson Zhao Lijian to the boundary department in a move that is again being seen as a shift from the ‘wolf warrior’ diplomacy.

