China to ban ships from area north of Taiwan Sunday due to 'falling rocket wreckage'

Beijing: A provincial maritime authority on Thursday announced that China will ban ships from entering an area north of Taiwan on Sunday due to “possible falling rocket wreckage”.

The announcement came after Taiwan’s transport ministry had on Wednesday said that Beijing was planning to impose a no-fly zone north of the island due to “space activities”.

The maritime safety administration of China’s eastern Fujian province said that the area around 100 miles (160 km) from Taipei will be closed from 9 am (0100 GMT) to 3 pm (0700 GMT).

Beijing last week held three days of massive war games around self-ruled Taiwan in response Taiwanese leader Tsai Ing-wen’s visit to the United States, where she met government officials, including House Speaker Kevin McCarthy.

At a regular press briefing on Thursday, Beijing’s foreign ministry declined to confirm whether the no-fly zone would be imposed.

With inputs from agencies

Read all the Latest News, Trending News, Cricket News, Bollywood News,

India News and Entertainment News here. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.