China smells danger as US Navy sends warships into Asia Pacific

Tokyo: The US Navy sent a carrier strike group into the South China Sea earlier this week amid heightened tensions with China.

The People’s Liberation Army Navy (PLAN) of China has taken note of the development with a couple of Chinese ships are already tailing the US Navy fleet.

According to a CNN report, the Nimitz Carrier Strike Group of the US Navy, which has lethal and non-lethal capabilities from “space to undersea, across every axis, and every domain,” according to its commander, has gone into the South China Sea for the first time as part of its current deployment.

The latest deployment by the US Navy in the South China Sea comes amid a surge in US military presence in the region in the Asia Pacific region in an effort to any deter any possible misadventure by China against its neighbours. The People’s Liberation Army (PLA) of China has been undergoing a rapid modernization and expansion drive in recent years.

One of the bulwarks of the US military presence in the Asian Pacific region is Japan, its former World War II enemy. Earlier this week, the US and Japan announced that the US Marine corps will have a bolstered presence in Okinawa, along with advanced intelligence and anti-ship capabilities.

“We share a common vision with Japan to maintain a free and open Indo-Pacific and all the things that we’re doing, you know, point towards that direction,” US Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin told the media on Wednesday.

Read all the Latest News, Trending News, Cricket News, Bollywood News,

India News and Entertainment News here. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.