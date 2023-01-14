China smells danger as US Navy sends warships into Asia Pacific
The People's Liberation Army Navy (PLAN) of China has taken note of the development with a couple of Chinese ships are already tailing the US Navy fleet
Tokyo: The US Navy sent a carrier strike group into the South China Sea earlier this week amid heightened tensions with China.
The People’s Liberation Army Navy (PLAN) of China has taken note of the development with a couple of Chinese ships are already tailing the US Navy fleet.
According to a CNN report, the Nimitz Carrier Strike Group of the US Navy, which has lethal and non-lethal capabilities from “space to undersea, across every axis, and every domain,” according to its commander, has gone into the South China Sea for the first time as part of its current deployment.
The latest deployment by the US Navy in the South China Sea comes amid a surge in US military presence in the region in the Asia Pacific region in an effort to any deter any possible misadventure by China against its neighbours. The People’s Liberation Army (PLA) of China has been undergoing a rapid modernization and expansion drive in recent years.
One of the bulwarks of the US military presence in the Asian Pacific region is Japan, its former World War II enemy. Earlier this week, the US and Japan announced that the US Marine corps will have a bolstered presence in Okinawa, along with advanced intelligence and anti-ship capabilities.
“We share a common vision with Japan to maintain a free and open Indo-Pacific and all the things that we’re doing, you know, point towards that direction,” US Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin told the media on Wednesday.
Read all the Latest News, Trending News, Cricket News, Bollywood News,
India News and Entertainment News here. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.
also read
US Navy says it seized Iran assault rifles bound for Yemen
The US Navy seized over 2,100 assault rifles from a ship in the Gulf of Oman it believes came from Iran and were bound for Yemen’s Iranian-backed Houthi rebels, a Navy spokesman said Tuesday.
US vows to defend space with Japan, unveils plans to strengthen alliance as China worries grow
'We agree that the PRC is the greatest shared strategic challenge that we, our allies and partners face,' US Secretary of State Antony Blinken told a four-way news conference with the Japanese ministers, referring to the People's Republic of China
2 rockets fired at US army base in eastern Syria: CENTOM
The Syrian Observatory for Human Rights, a Britain-based war monitor, accused pro-Iranian groups of the attack a day after Iranians marked the third anniversary of the killing of a top general in a US drone strike