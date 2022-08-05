The Chinese foreign ministry in a statement said that Nancy Pelosi had disregarded China's concerns and resolute opposition to her visit to the self-ruled island

Beijing: China's foreign ministry has announced unspecified sanctions against US House Speaker Nancy Pelosi on Friday. The move comes just days after she visited Taiwan, which Beijing claims as its territory.

her visit 'seriously undermined' Beijing's sovereignty, territorial integrity

Pelosi's visit to Taiwan this week prompted fury and shows of military force from China.

The Chinese Foreign Ministry in a statement today said that Pelosi had disregarded China's concerns and resolute opposition to her visit to the self-ruled island.

The ministry further said that Pelosi's visit was "seriously interfering in China's internal affairs and seriously undermining China's sovereignty and territorial integrity" with the visit, and that Beijing would "impose sanctions on Pelosi and her immediate family", without giving further details.

Pelosi was the highest-ranking US official to visit the self-governing island in 25 years.

It is worth mentioning that in the recent years, China has announced sanctions on a number of US officials years for acting against what it views as its core interests and speaking out on human rights issues in Hong Kong and the northwestern region of Xinjiang, often without specifying punitive measures.

In March, China said it was imposing visa restrictions on an undisclosed list of US officials who had allegedly "concocted lies on human rights issues involving China".

Former US secretary of state Mike Pompeo, as well as Peter Navarro — a trade adviser to former president Donald Trump — were among those hit by earlier waves of sanctions and are forbidden from entering China as well as doing business with Chinese entities.

Beijing's ruling Communist Party views self-ruled, democratic Taiwan as part of its territory and has vowed to one day take it, by force if necessary.

The Chinese government has reacted with bombastic threats and military drills in the lead-up to and aftermath of Pelosi's visit, which it sees as an unacceptable escalation of ties between Washington and Taiwan's current pro-independence leaders.

China sends 100 warplanes to Taiwan

Beijing on Friday said that over 100 warplanes and 10 warships took part in live-fire military drills around Taiwan over the past couple of days.

According to Xinhua News Agency fighters, bombers, destroyers and frigates were used in what it called “joint blockage operations” taking place in six zones off the coast of Taiwan, which Beijing claims as its own territory.

Also, new versions of missiles were fired by military’s Eastern Theater Command which are said to have hit unidentified targets in the Taiwan Strait "with precision".

The drills are China's response to Pelosi's visit to Taiwan earlier this week.

With inputs from agencies

Read all the Latest News, Trending News, Cricket News, Bollywood News,

India News and Entertainment News here. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.