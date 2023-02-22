China-Russia relations 'rock solid', will stand challenges of volatile international situation: Wang Yi

Moscow: China and Russia relations are “rock solid” and both countries will stand the trials of the changing international situation, said Chinese top diplomat Wang Yi.

During his visit to Moscow, merely days ahead of the first anniversary of Russia’s full-scale invasion of Ukraine, Wang Yi stressed: “China-Russia relations are mature in character and rock solid, able to withstand the challenges of the volatile international situation.”

He further said both the countries were ready to defend their national interests and dignity.

In a meeting with Russian Security Council Security Council Secretary Nikolai Patrushev, Wang said China sought to “promote mutually beneficial cooperation in all areas” as both the countries defend national interests.

Wang added that as members of the UN Security Council, both Russia and China are responsible for “keeping the peace on the planet.”

Responding to Wang, Patrushev said the relations between Russia and China had “inherent value” and “were not swayed by outside trends”.

He also said that a strategic partnership with China was a priority for Russia as both countries were devoted on creating “a more just world order.”

‘Soon plan to bring peace in Ukraine’

China has informed that it will soon release details of a plan to bring peace in Ukraine, a proposal met with scepticism in the US and Europe.

Wang Yi, who is in Moscow, is scheduled to meet with Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov on Wednesday.

According to a report by Wall Street Journal, Chinese President Xi Jinping will visit Moscow in the coming months and take part in a summit with Russian President Vladimir Putin.

The summit was part of a Chinese effort to play a more active role in bringing an end to the year-old Russia-Ukraine war and push for multiparty peace talks.

The visit will also enable Xi to reiterate China’s calls that nuclear weapons not be used.

Preparations for Xi’s visit are at an early stage and the timing are yet to be finalised, the report said, adding that the Chinese President visit might take place in April or in early May when Russia celebrates its World War Two victory over Nazi Germany.

