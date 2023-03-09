China, Russia, Pakistan back Taliban, urge West to lift freeze on Afghanistan assets

Tashkent (Uzbekistan): China and Pakistan joined Russia and two other nations in asking the West to lift the freeze on the assets owned by Afghanistan’s central bank.

These three countries were joined by Tajikistan and Turkmenistan for a summit in Uzbekistan’s capital Tashkent to discuss a host of issues facing Afghanistan.

“The representatives of these countries emphasised that the return of the money of the Central Bank of Afghanistan should be used primarily to pay the salaries of… school teachers and doctors, and at the same time to support the part of the population which is in a difficult situation,” Uzbek special representative Ismatilla Ergashev was quoted as saying by Dawn.

“They also emphasised that nearly 25 million people in Afghanistan are starving and deprived of food,” he added.

Representatives from the Taliban regime of Afghanistan were reportedly not present at the meeting.

After the Taliban takeover of Kabul in 2021, the United States (US) froze around $7 billion in central bank assets belonging to the government of Afghanistan. Another substantial amount of approximately $2 billion of Afghan assets was frozen by European banks.

