China reportedly plans to impose no-fly zone in north of Taiwan from April 16 to 18: Sources

Beijing: In a move that could disrupt flights around the north of Taiwan, China is planning to close the airspace in the region from April 16 to 18, four sources with knowledge of the matter told Reuters on Wednesday.

China and Taiwan’s foreign ministries did not immediately respond to requests for comment.

“The ban would disrupt Taiwan’s northern flight information region (FIR) and that they were not aware of the reason for the restrictions,” four officials outside China told Reuters on condition of anonymity due to the sensitivity of the matter.

It comes as China rounds off several days of military training around self-ruled Taiwan, a response to Taiwan President Tsai Ing-wen’s recent meeting with US House Speaker Kevin McCarthy in California which infuriated Beijing.

One senior official with direct knowledge of the matter said the flight ban would affect 60 percent-70 per cent of flights going between Northeast Asia and Southeast Asia, as well as flights between Taiwan and South Korea, Japan and North America.

According to OPSGROUP, an aviation industry cooperative which advices on flight risks, previous restrictions imposed during Chinese military drills last August resulted in significant disruptions to flights in the region, with some pilots forced to carry extra fuel.

With inputs from agencies.

