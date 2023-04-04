China ‘ready to jointly respond to global challenges’ with Russia, India

Istanbul: China is ready to foster relations with Russia, India and other countries against the backdrop of deep and complex changes currently underway in the international arena, a Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesperson Mao Ning said.

Responding to TASS Agency’s question about Russia’s new foreign policy concept, Mao said that China, Russia and India are large and powerful emerging markets. “We are ready to foster ties with the international community, including Russia and India amid the deep and complex changes taking place globally and regionally,” she said.

Ning said that Beijing with its partners is ready to send a signal to the world that it is necessary to defend genuine multipolarity and jointly address global challenges.

Russia on Friday described India and China as “friendly sovereign global centres of power” and vowed to give particular importance to the comprehensive deepening of ties and enhancement of coordination with them.

Unveiling its new concept of foreign policy, approved by President Vladimir Putin, Moscow also asserted that its attitude towards other countries and multilateral bodies is contingent on the constructive, neutral or unfriendly character of their policies concerning it.

Russia also said it places special emphasis on increasing the volume of bilateral trade with India, strengthening investment and technological ties, and ensuring resistance to destructive actions of “unfriendly states and their alliances”.

According to the concept, Moscow also intends to emphasize measures to increase bilateral trade, strengthen investment and technological ties with New Delhi.

