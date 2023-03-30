China ready to boost military cooperation with Russia
The ties “transcend this model of state relations” and have a nature of “non-alignment, non-confrontation and non-targeting of third countries: China.
Beijing: China is ready to strengthen cooperation with the Russian military to uphold international justice, peace and security, Chinese Defense Ministry spokesman Tan Kefei stated on Thursday.
China is willing to work together with the Russian military to fully implement the important consensus reached by the two heads of state including further strengthening strategic communication and coordination, Tan was quoted by Russia today as saying.
The announcement came days after Chinese President Xi Jinping met his Russian counterpart, Vladimir Putin in Moscow earlier this month. Both leaders agreed to improve bilateral relations and military coordination.
Tan further stated that the two countries are planning to organise joint maritime and air patrols frequently. “The increasingly strong relations between Moscow and Beijing insisted that they do not amount to a Cold War-style military-political alliance. The ties “transcend this model of state relations” and have a nature of “non-alignment, non-confrontation and non-targeting of third countries,” he said.
