China promises to promote peace, stability in Afghanistan
Qin Gang, during a meeting with Amir Khan Muttaqi, Afghanistan's Acting Foreign Minister in Islamabad under the caretaker Taliban regime, said China will always stand firmly with the Afghan people and support Afghanistan in pursuing a development path that suits its national conditions
Foreign Minister and State Councillor of China Qin Gang has stated that China is prepared to help Afghanistan achieve self-sufficiency, peace, stability, growth, and prosperity.
According to a report by Khaama Press, Qin Gang, during a meeting with Amir Khan Muttaqi, Afghanistan's Acting Foreign Minister in Islamabad under the caretaker Taliban regime, said China will always stand firmly with the Afghan people and support Afghanistan in pursuing a development path that suits its national conditions.
The Chinese foreign minister said that China will continue to respect Afghanistan’s sovereignty, independence, and territorial integrity. He added that Afghanistan must uphold its promise to fight terrorism while also ensuring the safety of Chinese institutions and troops stationed there.
Muttaqi, on the other hand, emphasised that Afghanistan will never consent to any military using its territory for anti-China actions.
As part of the & Road Initiative, Muttaqi aspires to increase infrastructure, trade, and people-to-people interaction with China for the benefit of both countries.
Qin Gang, the foreign minister of China, also suggested coordinating reconstruction efforts in Afghanistan with Pakistan.
He also said, “China is ready to strengthen communication and coordination with Pakistan on the Afghan issue and to contribute to the peaceful reconstruction of Afghanistan jointly.”
In order to participate in trilateral discussions on Afghanistan from May 5–6, Qin Gang travelled to Pakistan for two days.
In terms of geopolitics, Afghanistan is key to China because, within the context of the Belt and Road Initiative (BRI), it serves as a link between South and Central Asia. However, most importantly, Afghanistan is important to China because it has undeveloped mineral riches worth billions of dollars that attract Chinese investment.
(With agency inputs)
