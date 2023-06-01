China preparing for Taiwan invasion, developing deadly kamikaze drone to fight US

China seems to be developing a new weapon to take on its adversaries in a future conflict in the Pacific Ocean region.

According to media reports, a Chinese university is developing a kamikaze drone that can be launched underwater.

This latest weapon in the Chinese armoury is likely to be used against the United States (US), Taiwan and other adversaries in the Pacific Ocean region.

The underwater launch ability makes this kamikaze drone a perfect weapon for China during a potential invasion of Taiwan in the future.

Tensions between China, Taiwan and the United States (US) in the Taiwan Strait have been high in recent times. The People’s Liberation Army (PLA) of China has carried out military exercises around Taiwan in recent weeks in preparation for a possible invasion of the island nation.

This comes amid increasing involvement by the US, Japan, and the North Atlantic Treaty Organization (NATO) in eastern Asia.

The most difficult aspect of an amphibious operation for the People’s Liberation Army (PLA) is having US military advisors manage operations and provide technical intelligence in addition to just arming Taiwan.

In addition to other significant capital platforms like the Type 05 amphibious tank, Type 075 amphibious landing helicopter dock, and Z-10 attack helicopters, a small tactical infantry support system like a loitering munition would be a great asset in breaching the dense coastal and inland defences the defending Taiwanese will have erected.

The Republic of China (ROC, the official name for Taiwan) army has set up barriers on the beach that the PLA soldiers must dash through while expending a tremendous amount of money and personnel. They will eventually be defeated, but given the Chinese advantage in equipment and personnel, it is likely to be a terrible battle.

Thus, using kamikaze drones to attack the defenders adds to the sources of precise fire available. The attacker can advance by using this to either disorient them or demolish their positions.

