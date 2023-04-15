China opposes Russia-related U.S. sanctions on Chinese firms
The US on Friday imposed sanctions on two entities based in China, accusing them of supplying precursor chemicals to drug cartels in Mexico for the production of illicit fentanyl intended for the United States.
Beijing: China strongly opposes the sanctions imposed by the U.S. on Chinese firms for Russia-related reasons, which have no basis in international law and are not authorized by the UN security council, China’s Ministry of Commerce (MOFCOM) said on Saturday.
Urging Washington to immediately correct its wrongdoings and stop unreasonable suppression of Chinese companies, the MOFCOM said Beijing will take resolute countermeasures in case the illegal sanctions are not lifted.
The US on Friday imposed sanctions on two entities based in China, accusing them of supplying precursor chemicals to drug cartels in Mexico for the production of illicit fentanyl intended for the United States.
The US has been pouring weapons into one side of the Ukraine conflict, thus prolonging the fight and making peace elusive, while spreading disinformation that China would supply weapons to Russia and sanctioning Chinese companies under that pretext. This is out-and-out hegemonism and double standard, and absolute hypocrisy, Mao Ning, spokesperson of the Chinese Foreign Ministry, said earlier.
In a similar move, the Biden administration added two Chinese satellite companies to its blacklist n February 24 this year, according to media reports.
Read all the Latest News, Trending News, Cricket News, Bollywood News,
India News and Entertainment News here. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.
also read
Property prices in China see an uptick, highest in 21 months
In March, new home prices reached up to 0.5 per cent month-on-month after a 0.3 per cent rise in February, making it the highest growth in over two years
China reportedly plans to impose no-fly zone in north of Taiwan from April 16 to 18: Sources
It comes as China rounds off several days of military training around self-ruled Taiwan, a response to Taiwan President Tsai Ing-wen’s recent meeting with US House Speaker Kevin McCarthy in California which infuriated Beijing.
Youths in China rush to become flight attendants as travel rebounds after three years
During Covid-19 pandemic, there was a decline of 11 per cent in the total number of flight attendants in China