China opposes Russia-related U.S. sanctions on Chinese firms

Beijing: China strongly opposes the sanctions imposed by the U.S. on Chinese firms for Russia-related reasons, which have no basis in international law and are not authorized by the UN security council, China’s Ministry of Commerce (MOFCOM) said on Saturday.

Urging Washington to immediately correct its wrongdoings and stop unreasonable suppression of Chinese companies, the MOFCOM said Beijing will take resolute countermeasures in case the illegal sanctions are not lifted.

The US on Friday imposed sanctions on two entities based in China, accusing them of supplying precursor chemicals to drug cartels in Mexico for the production of illicit fentanyl intended for the United States.

The US has been pouring weapons into one side of the Ukraine conflict, thus prolonging the fight and making peace elusive, while spreading disinformation that China would supply weapons to Russia and sanctioning Chinese companies under that pretext. This is out-and-out hegemonism and double standard, and absolute hypocrisy, Mao Ning, spokesperson of the Chinese Foreign Ministry, said earlier.

In a similar move, the Biden administration added two Chinese satellite companies to its blacklist n February 24 this year, according to media reports.

