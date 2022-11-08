China offers major financial bailout to Pakistan

Beijing: Ravaged by floods and perennial debt, Pakistan was handed much needed financial relief by China. The Chinese government has offered a $9 billion bailout package to Pakistan.

On Monday, China promised help to troubled Pakistan. China also said that it did its best to help the troubled Pakistan. Describing Pakistan as its all-time friend, China has talked about improving the economic situation in the flood ravaged country.

Saudi Arabia, China discuss Pakistan

Talks are going on between China and Saudi Arabia for the financial help of Pakistan. The talks include raising the debt limit and arranging for foreign debt and securities to the tune of $35 billion in the current fiscal year. Pakistan’s Finance Minister Ishaq Dar said on Saturday that Islamabad is getting about $9 billion from China and $4 billion from Saudi Arabia.

Xi Jinping assures Shahbaz Sharif

Quoting Xi Jinping, Dar said that Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif had recently visited Pakistan. During this he had a conversation with the Chinese President about China’s financial help for Pakistan.

