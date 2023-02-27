China negotiating Russia-Ukraine peace deal ‘not rational’, will only benefit Moscow, says Biden

New Delhi: US President Joe Biden has said that a Chinese-brokered peace plan between Russia and Ukraine is “not rational”, noting that the proposed plan would only benefit Russia.

In an interview to ABC News, which was released on Friday, when he was asked what he thought of Chinese peace proposal that Russian President Vladimir Putin applauded last week, he said,”I think you answered the question, Putin’s applauding it, so how could it be any good? I’m not being facetious. I’m being deadly earnest.”

“I’ve seen nothing in the plan that would indicate that there is something that would be beneficial to anyone other than Russia if the Chinese plan were followed,” he added.

“It’s the idea that China is going to be negotiating the outcome of a war that’s a totally unjust war for Ukraine is just not rational,” he said.

China’s 12-point plan

China called for a cease-fire in the Ukraine-Russia war on Thursday and outlined a 12-point plan to negotiate peace. The plan includes ending hostilities, resuming peace talks and addressing the humanitarian crisis the war created.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy signaled some openness to China’s proposal, saying that China discussing Ukraine “was not bad” at a press conference on Friday.

However, he also said that he disagrees with some of the plan’s proposals, but wants to meet with Chinese President Xi Jinping.

Earlier this month, Secretary of State Antony Blinken stated that China is “seriously contemplating” providing “lethal support” to Russia in its conflict with Ukraine. The Pentagon warned China would face “consequences” if it does provide weapons to Moscow.

Last week, on the first anniversary of the Russian invasion, Biden paid a surprise visit to Ukraine. After that, he spoke in Poland, assuring the Ukrainian people that the United States and other Western friends would stand by them until the end of war.

With inputs from agencies

