China must strengthen training for 'actual combat', says Xi Jinping

New Delhi: Days after Beijing launched the military drills in response to a visit last week by Taiwan’s President Tsai Ing-wen to the US, China’s President Xi Jinping on Wednesday called on the country’s armed forces to “strengthen military training oriented towards actual combat”.

Xi made these comments during a naval inspection trip on Tuesday, state broadcaster CCTV reported.

Xi told the PLA’s Southern Theatre Command Navy that the military must “resolutely defend China’s territorial sovereignty and maritime interests, and strive to protect overall peripheral stability, CCTV reported.

Tensions are high in the region after the show of force by Beijing, which sees self-ruled Taiwan as its territory.

Refering to China’s military exercises and rhetoric, Taiwan’s Foreign Minister Joseph Wu on Tuesday had warned that “they (Beijing) seem to be trying to get ready to launch a war against Taiwan.”

“Look at the military exercises, and also their rhetoric, they seem to be trying to get ready to launch a war against Taiwan,” said Wu in an interview to CNN.

“The Taiwanese government looks at the Chinese military threat as something that cannot be accepted and we condemn it,” he added.

Wu voiced confidence in Taiwan’s preparedness when asked if Taiwan had any idea of the timing of any potential Chinese military attack, given US intelligence assessments that Xi has ordered his military to be ready by 2027.

“Chinese leaders will think twice before they decide to use force against Taiwan. And no matter whether it is 2025 or 2027 or even beyond, Taiwan simply needs to get ready,” he said.

With inputs from agencies

Read all the Latest News, Trending News, Cricket News, Bollywood News,

India News and Entertainment News here. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.