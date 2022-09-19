China is charging $2,87,200 to go to space

China is hoping to take a sizable chunk of the space tourism market as it becomes the new standard. By 2025, the China National Space Administration (CNSA) hopes to launch tourism flights to space, with each seat costing between $287,200 and $430,800 (roughly 2-3 million yuan).

According to CGTN, the nation is anticipated to concentrate on quick suborbital flights that would take passengers on brief joyrides into space and return them home. Three different methods of space travel are currently being investigated, according to Yang Yiqiang, a senior rocket scientist and the founder of the Beijing-based rocket company CAS Space.

The commercial space flights might resemble those operated by Blue Origin, the Jeff Bezos-led company that flies paying passengers above the Earth’s surface to a height of 100 kilometres before touching down and returning. The Karman line, a boundary 100 kilometres above Earth, is regarded as the start of space.

India has also made hints that it may launch paying customers into space in the near future, while China plans to start commercial flights. Jeff Bezos and Richard Branson launched the space tourism race by travelling into space on company-developed rockets.

With three successful flights in 2022, Bezos’ Blue Origin has been in the lead in the space tourism race, while Branson’s Virgin Galactic has yet to make another flight since its initial mission. While Blue Origin launches tourists on a ten-minute flight, Elon Musk’s SpaceX is not far behind, and Musk’s Dragon spacecraft carried a crew of four tourists into space for more than three days.

China and the United Arab Emirates (UAE) have teamed up to launch the first mission to land on the moon. The two nations have signed a memorandum of understanding to work together on the Moon mission.

The moon rover Rashid-2, created by the UAE and sent to the Moon by China, will be worked on by the Mohammed Bin Rashid Space Center (MBRSC) and the China National Space Administration (CNSA). Following the successful completion of their respective missions to Mars, this is the first agreement of this kind between the two countries.

The Mars missions were independently created and launched.

Read all the Latest News, Trending News, Cricket News, Bollywood News, India News and Entertainment News here. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.