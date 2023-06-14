China inks 'strategic partnership' with Palestinian Authority
Although Beijing's experience in the Palestinian region is limited to construction, manufacturing and other economic projects, China has continued to maintain diplomatic ties with the Palestinian Authority. It has also appointed a special envoy to meet with Israeli and Palestinian officials
China on Wednesday announced that it had inked a “strategic partnership” with the Palestinian Authority. The deal comes as Palestinian President Mahmoud Abbas visits Beijing.
The partnership hints at another significant step for China as it tries to increase its economic and political influence in the Middle East in apparent competition with the US.
China is seeking energy resources and markets for its military and civilian exports while also promoting its version of authoritarian government as part of a joint challenge with Russia to the Western-led democratic world order.
“We are good friends and partners,” Chinese President Xi Jinping, who is head of the ruling Communist Party, told Abbas at the start of their meeting. “We have always firmly supported the just cause of the Palestinian people to restore their legitimate national rights.”
“China is willing to strengthen coordination and cooperation with the Palestinian side to promote a comprehensive, just and lasting solution to the Palestinian issue as soon as possible,” he said.
Abbas was welcomed in China with full military honours at the Great Hall of the People in China’s capital.
Xi said that the strategic partnership between China and Palestine is “an important milestone in the history of bilateral relations,” but its financial details were not immediately disclosed.
Meanwhile, Abbas said that his administration is “looking forward to strengthening cooperation with China within the framework of its initiative” and securing investments.
“We especially appreciate the Chinese side’s commitment to financing a number of development projects presented by Palestine. We wish the speedy dispatch of technical delegations to implement these projects,” he said.
With inputs from agencies
