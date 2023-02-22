China hopes Russia and the United States will resolve differences on START through consultations

Beijing: China hopes that the U.S. and Russia will be able to resolve differences regarding the Strategic Arms Reduction Treaty (START) through consultations, Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesman Wang Wenbin said on Wednesday.

“China hopes that both sides can properly resolve their differences through constructive dialogue and consultation to ensure the smooth implementation of the treaty,” he said.

Russia on Tuesday said that it will continue to observe limits on the number of nuclear warheads it can deploy under the New START treaty despite a decision to suspend participation in the agreement.

President Vladimir Putin announced the freeze during a speech to both houses of the Russian parliament in which he also repeated accusations the West was seeking to destroy Russia.

With inputs from agencies.

