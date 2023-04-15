China 'hopes and believes' Germany will support Beijing's 'peaceful reunification' with Taiwan, says Wang Yi

Beijing: China is banking on Germany to support its efforts in reuniting Taiwan with the mainland. Beijing’s top diplomat Wang Yi said that he “hopes and believes” that Berlin will support China’s “peaceful reunification” with Taiwan.

Wang’s remarks came during German Foreign Affairs Minister Annalena Baerbock’s visit to China. According to a statement by the Chinese foreign ministry, Wang Yi expects support from Germany as China had once supported Berlin during its reunification.

“To maintain stability in the Taiwan Strait, it is necessary to firmly oppose separatist activities related to ‘Taiwan independence’,” Wang said, adding that Taiwan’s “return to China” was an important component of the post-World War II international order.

Baerbock, however, said on Friday that any attempt to control Taiwan would invite repercussions and would be unacceptable. European Union foreign policy chief Josep Borrell echoed her remarks.

China considers Taiwan as its own and has never ruled out the use of force to reunite it with the mainland. Taiwan President Tsai Ing-wen’s government, on the other hand, has always rejected China’s claim by saying that the future of the island remains with its people.

Baerbock’s comments were welcomed by Taiwan. “The Foreign Ministry thanks many high-level officials in the executive departments of various countries, including Germany, for their solidarity with Taiwan,” the Taiwan foreign ministry said.

In a departure from the policies of Germany’s former chancellor, Angela Merkel, Olaf Scholz’s government is developing a new China strategy to reduce dependence on Asia’s economic superpower, until now a vital export market for German goods.

China staged three days of military drills from April 8 around Taiwan, including simulated precision strikes with bombers and missile forces, after Tsai returned from Los Angeles, where she met US House of Representatives Speaker Kevin McCarthy, infuriating Beijing.

Wang also said China is willing to strengthen exchanges and communication with Germany to enhance mutual understanding and prepare for a new round of Sino-German government consultations.

