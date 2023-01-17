New Delhi: India in its UNSC tenure during 2021-22 had submitted five names, including Lashkar-e-Taiba deputy chief Abdul Rehman Makki, in its listings of Pakistan based terrorists that it sought to be blacklisted. Back then, China placed a technical hold, while all the other 14 members of the Council agreed to their listings.

On Monday, China, released the technical hold, finally enabling the UN Security Council’s 1267 Al Qaeda Sanctions Committee to add 68-year-old Abdul Rehman Makki to its list of designated terrorists.

Those in the list are subject to the assets freeze, travel ban, and arms embargo.

China has been persistent in shielding its “all-weather” ally Pakistan at the UNSC. Earlier, officials from Beijing claimed that the moves by India, the US and other countries to sanction Pakistani terrorists was a mere practice of “targeting” its ally.

5 names submitted by India

The names submitted by India under 1267 during 2022 included Abdul Rehman Makki (LeT), Abdul Rauf Asghar (JeM), Sajid Mir (LeT), Shahid Mahmood (LeT), Talha Saeed (LeT).

Each of these names were initially placed on technical hold by China. Makki’s name was submitted on 1 June, 2022 by India with US joining as a co-designate state.

China, on 16 June, 2022, placed a technical hold and after 6-month period, it again renewed its hold in mid-December.

Makki had previously escaped designation under UNSC Resolution 1267 in 2008.

After some months, Makki with his speeches threatening violence in India, earned a place in the list of the US Treasury Department of designated and sanctioned terrorists in November 2010.

China praises Pak’s counterterrorism

China said that the designation by the UNSC ISIL and Al Qaida Sanctions Committee (also referred to as the 1267 Committee after the sanctions resolution adopted in 1999), was “a recognition” of Pakistan’s record in fighting terror.

When asked about China’s U-turn and lifting the technical hold that it placed last year, Beijing’s Foreign Ministry spokesperson Wang Wenbin said: “Terrorism is the common enemy of humanity. The 1267 Committee is an important international counterterrorism mechanism.”

He further said that the listing of terrorists or terror organisations is “conducive to enhancing international counterterrorism cooperation in response to terrorists’ threats”.

“The relevant people have been convicted and sentenced by Pakistan. The listing also shows Pakistan’s firm combat against terrorism. It is a recognition,” Wang said.

1267 Al Qaeda Sanctions Committee

The 1267 Al Qaeda Sanctions Committee is part of the UN Security Council that implements international sanctions against terrorists.

The committee was established on 15 October, 1999, as the Al-Qaida and Taliban Sanctions Committee, after Security Council Resolution 1267 designated al-Qaeda and the Taliban as terrorist bodies. However, in 2011, a separate committee was formed for the Taliban.

