China, France foreign ministers agree to develop 'stronger' economic ties
The encounter happened weeks after remarks made by China's envoy to Paris on Ukraine caused a diplomatic split and came after French President Emmanuel Macron's trip to China in April
Following their meeting on Wednesday, French Foreign Minister Catherine Colonna and her Chinese colleague Qin Gang agreed on the need to “develop an economic relationship that is both stronger and more balanced.”
According to a statement released by Colonna’s ministry, Colonna reminded her colleague that “China had an important role to play in persuading Russia to return to full compliance with the U.N. Charter, in particular the sovereignty and territorial integrity of Ukraine.”
China’s foreign minister Qin Gang said in a separate statement the two countries should explore new areas of cooperation and build a more resilient transnational supply chain.
Qin added that China’s determination to promote high-quality development and a high-level opening up is unswerving, and it is willing to work with France and other countries in the world.
Qin said the two sides should strengthen cooperation in international affairs and work together to address global challenges including the Ukraine crisis.
“China is committed to promoting a political solution to the crisis, maintains communication with all parties and will continue to play a constructive role in that regard, Qin said.
