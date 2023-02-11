‘China expanding its spy activities’, says German intelligence chief
After the war in Ukraine revealed the country's dependence on Russia, Germany is reassessing its economic relations with countries that have authoritarian regimes
Berlin: Germany’s domestic intelligence agency head fears that China is expanding its spy activities against Berlin with an increasing focus on political espionage.
“China is developing wide-ranging spying and influence activities. We must be prepared for these to increase in the coming years,” Verfassungsschutz agency chief Thomas Haldenwang told the German paper Welt am Sonntag in an interview published on Saturday, Reuters reported.
He warned that economic dependence on China could be exploited for political influence.
“China is pursuing a long-term strategy to achieve its goals,” Haldenwang said.
“The political leadership is already using its economic power, which also results from intensive relations with the German and European economies, to implement political goals.”
After the war in Ukraine revealed the country’s dependence on Russia, Germany is reassessing its economic relations with countries that have authoritarian regimes.
The Economy Ministry recommended imposing stricter requirements for firms dealing with China, for example by undergoing regular stress tests, according to strategy papers cited by a Reuters report.
With agency inputs
Read all the Latest News, Trending News, Cricket News, Bollywood News,
India News and Entertainment News here. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.
also read
Amid labour crunch, Germany taps skilled workforce laid off in Silicon Valley
The US West Coast has always been the main destination for ambitious software engineers looking to work in the most elite corner of their profession, but the mass layoffs have created an abundance of jobseekers that Germany is eager to cash in on
‘Fast-track’ negotiations underway with allies for more missiles, planes: Ukraine
The US and Germany agreed on Wednesday to share advanced tanks with Ukraine along with the Bradley and Marder vehicles promised earlier, a decision that led to criticism not only from the Kremlin but from the prime minister of NATO and European Union member Hungary
Europe looking at developing geothermal energy as carbon-free gas alternative
Munich is pouring in one billion euros ($1.1 billion) through 2035 to develop the geothermal energy and make the city's heating carbon neutral. Everywhere in Europe, interest in geothermal projects has grown in recent years as officials search for ways to decarbonize their energy systems