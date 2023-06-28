A researcher at the Wuhan Institute of Virology has made astounding claims regarding the coronavirus, claiming that China created the virus as a “bioweapon” and that his colleagues were given four variants of the virus to see which might spread most effectively.

According to an ANI report, Chao Shao, a researcher from Wuhan, made these shocking revelations in an exclusive interview with Jennifer Zeng, a member of the International Press Association, who provides first-hand information and unique insights about China and the Chinese Communist Party (CCP).

In the 26-minute interview, Chao Shao shares an anecdote about how Shan Chao, another researcher from the Wuhan Institute of Virology, confesses that his superior gave him four coronavirus strains to test and asked him to determine which one had the best ability to infect as many species as possible as well as how simple it was to infect other species, including humans.

Chao Shao also called the coronavirus a “bioweapon,” added the report.

Chao Shao also narrated a story about 2019 Military World Games in Wuhan during which several of his colleagues went missing. Later, one of them revealed that they were sent to hotels where athletes from various countries were staying to “check the health or hygiene conditions.”

Since checking hygiene doesn’t require virologists, Chao Shan suspected that they were sent there to spread the virus.

“Furthermore, in April 2020, Chao Shan said that he was sent to Xinjiang to check the health status of the Uyghurs who were imprisoned in the re-education camps so that they could be released sooner. Once again, since conducting health checks doesn’t require a virologist, he strongly implied that he was sent there to either spread the virus or to observe how the virus worked on humans,” tells Chao Shao in the interview.

The above shocking information was disclosed to the interviewee by Chao Shan himself during the period from March to April 2020.

However, as the whistleblower mentioned during the interview, this is just a small piece of the entire puzzle.

COVID-19 origins remain a mystery

Meanwhile, US intelligence agencies weren’t able to determine whether researchers at laboratory in Wuhan, China, who fell sick in the fall of 2019 were infected with the coronavirus that causes COVID-19, the disease that soon spread around the world, according to a declassified report released Friday.

The Office of the Director of National Intelligence unveiled details about scientists at Wuhan Institute of Virology who fell ill in 2019 before the first documented COVID-19 illnesses, as well as coronavirus research conducted at the lab by the Chinese People’s Liberation Army.

However, none of the released intelligence definitively pointed to lab-related work as the cause of the pandemic, which has caused nearly 7 million deaths.

The report comes months after President Biden signed a bill into law requiring declassification of intelligence related to the pandemic’s potential links to the lab. It will do little to settle the hotly contested debate over how the COVID-19 pandemic started, a topic that’s already the source of partisan clashes and probes.

With inputs from agencies

