China doubles its nuclear warheads to over 400 in just 2 years; stockpile will rise to 1,500 by 2035: Pentagon

Beijing: In a recent provocative speech, Chinese President Xi Jinping had told the People’s Liberation Army (PLA) of China to prepare for a “real war”. Going by its extensive preparations, the PLA seems to have taken the statement with extreme seriousness.

A report by the Pentagon has claimed that China’s stockpile of nuclear weapons has increased to more than 400

in less time than anticipated by US estimates. China is focusing on increasing its nuclear capacity and may increase its nuclear stockpile to about 1,500 warheads by 2035, according to the Pentagon’s annual “China Military Power” report to Congress that was released Tuesday.

China has border disputes with all neighboring countries and wants to challenge its ‘biggest enemy’ America.

China’s PLA doubles nuclear arsenal in 2 years

In 2020, the US estimated China’s nuclear arsenal to be just over 200. The US was estimated to double its reserves in less than a decade.

But just two years later, according to the 2022 China Military Power Report released on Tuesday, China has doubled its nuclear stockpile and has reached a point where it could have 1,500 nuclear weapons by 2035 if it continues to increase its stockpile at the same pace.

China conducted 135 missile tests in 2021

“What we have seen in the last few years is a really accelerated expansion,” a senior US defense official told the media.

China’s investment on nuclear weapons in all three areas, water, land and air, is increasing the concern of the US. The report states that China has also conducted 135 ballistic missile tests in 2021, which is more than the rest of the world’s total tests. These figures do not include ballistic missiles used in the Ukraine war.

The report states that the Chinese military is also developing space and counterspace weapons. China has a standing army of about one million soldiers, the largest navy by number of ships, and the third largest air force in the world.

The National Defense Strategy for 2022, released last month, projects China as a major challenge to the US, which top Pentagon leaders often emphasize.

