China develops another novel virus; 35 cases reported already
The virus likely spread from animals to humans and can cause renal and liver failure
Taipei: Novel Langya henipavirus (LayV) has been found in China with 35 human infections reported so far, Taiwan's Centers for Disease Control (CDC) said and noted that Taipei would establish a nucleic acid testing method to identify the virus and monitor its spread, according to reports.
Taiwan's CDC said it is paying close attention to the development of the virus in China, Focus Taiwan reported.
Infections have been reported in the Chinese provinces of Shandong and Henan. The CDC will soon establish a standardized procedure for domestic laboratories to conduct genome sequencing and strengthen surveillance, CDC Deputy Director-General Chuang Jen-hsiang said.
The virus likely spread from animals to humans and can cause renal and liver failure, Taipei Times stated.
Chuang said Taiwan's labs will embark on establishing a standardized method for genome sequencing soon, which is expected to be completed within a week or so.
No deaths have been reported due to LayV so far but this situation requires further monitoring, he said.
