China blocks India, USA's bid to designate LeT terrorist involved in 26/11 attack as 'global terrorist'

China has blocked India and United States’ proposal to designate Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT) terrorist Sajid Mir who is wanted for his involvement in the 26/11 Mumbai attacks as a global terrorist at the UN.

Notably, Mir was the chief planner behind the deadly attacks in Mumbai in 2008, directing preparations and reconnaissance, and was one of the Pakistan-based controllers during the attacks.

According to the official website of the Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI), “Beginning on November 26, 2008, and continuing through November 29, 2008, ten attackers trained by the Pakistan-based foreign terrorist organization Lashkar-e-Tayyiba (LeT) carried out a series of coordinated attacks against multiple targets in Mumbai, including hotels, cafes, and a train station, killing approximately 170 people. Six Americans were killed during the three-day attacks.”

In 2022, India revealed Pakistan’s involvement in the 26/11 attacks in detail at the UN counter-terror meet. An audio clip of Sajid Mir was presented as evidence at the UN. In the audio clip, he is heard directing the attack on Chabad House during Mumbai 26/11 terror attacks.

Playing the audio clip, India presented undeniable evidence against Pakistan. The clip was played by a senior Intelligence Bureau officer, Pankaj Thakur at the United Nations Security Council (UNSC) Counter-Terrorism Committee (CTC) meeting at Taj Mahal Palace.

The clip revealed how Mir directed terrorists from Muzaffarabad, Pakistan-occupied Kashmir where he is giving instructions to terrorists who were at Chabad House during Mumbai 26/11 terror attacks.

However, this is not the first time China has rejected to designate several terrorists based in Pakistan as global terrorists. In October last year, Beijing put on hold a proposal to list Talha Saeed, son of Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT) chief Hafiz Saeed. This bid was moved by India and co-supported by the US, under the 1267 sanction regime.

With inputs from ANI

