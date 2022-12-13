China asks citizens to leave Afghanistan as five Chinese nationals report injuries from Kabul hotel attack

Beijing: Five Chinese nationals were wounded in an attack on a hotel in central Kabul on Monday, Chinese foreign ministry spokesperson Wang Wenbin said on Tuesday.

The attack, that has been claimed by Islamic State, prompted China to lodge representations with Afghanistan’s Taliban-led administration, Wang told a news gathering in the capital city.

“China demands that the Afghan side spare no efforts in searching for and rescuing Chinese individuals, and at the same time open a comprehensive investigation, to severely punish the attackers, and earnestly strengthen the protection of Chinese citizens and organisations in Afghanistan,” Wang said.

The Chinese foreign ministry spokesperson added that in light of the security situation in Afghanistan, the foreign ministry has once again recommended that Chinese citizens and organisations to leave the country as soon as possible to avoid any further such incidents.

China on Tuesday said it was “shocked” by the deadly attack on a Kabul hotel popular with Chinese businessmen, adding that five of its nationals had been wounded in the latest incident of terror in the Afghan capital.

“This terror attack is abominable, and China is deeply shocked. We firmly oppose all forms of terrorism… We express our grief for the Afghan military police who died, and express sympathies for the injured,” Wang said.

Three people were killed when gunmen attacked the hotel in the Afghan capital on Monday, with witnesses reporting multiple blasts and several rounds of gunfire.

Read all the Latest News, Trending News, Cricket News, Bollywood News,

India News and Entertainment News here. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.