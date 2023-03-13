World

China approves changes to speed up 'emergency' laws

The amendment to the Legislation Law, which governs how laws are enacted, gives the National People's Congress Standing Committee, special powers to pass laws after just one review session

FP Staff March 13, 2023 19:03:28 IST
China approves changes to speed up 'emergency' laws

Chinese President Xi Jinping delivers a speech at the closing ceremony for China's National People's Congress (NPC) at the Great Hall of the People in Beijing, Monday, 13 March, 2023. (AP Photo/Andy Wong)

The Chinese parliament on Monday approved changes to a law that would allow it to pass emergency laws more quickly, Reuters reported citing Xinhua news agency reported, a move that analysts say could further erode public debate and scrutiny.

According to Reuters, the amendment to the Legislation Law, which governs how laws are enacted, gives the National People’s Congress Standing Committee, special powers to pass laws after just one review session.

However, the latest draft of the law did not define what constitutes an emergency situation.

The 170-member strong NPCSC is the parliament’s highest body.

It is an “important measure” to “further improve the quality and efficiency of legislation”, and an “inevitable requirement for strengthening the (ruling Communist) party’s overall leadership over legislative work”, Reuters quoted readouts from delegates’ meetings published during the annual parliamentary gathering, as saying.

While approval of draft laws in China can take several months, there have been exceptions.

China imposed a national security law on Hong Kong that criminalised a broad range of vaguely defined offences intended to curb dissent.

Critics say that the law further undermined rights in the semiautonomous city.

With inputs from Reuters

Read all the Latest News, Trending NewsCricket News, Bollywood News,
India News and Entertainment News here. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.

Updated Date: March 13, 2023 20:25:10 IST

TAGS:

also read

Taiwan warns of China military's 'sudden entry' close to island
World

Taiwan warns of China military's 'sudden entry' close to island

China has stepped up its military activities around Taiwan in recent years, including almost daily Air Force incursions into the island's air defence identification zone

In fear of foreign sanctions, Chinese President Xi Jinping pushes for greater self-reliance
World

In fear of foreign sanctions, Chinese President Xi Jinping pushes for greater self-reliance

Xi Jinping said, in a closed-door meeting with members of the National People’s Congress, that greater self-reliance and development in science and technology is the only path to advancing ‘high quality development' and building China into 'a great modern socialist country’

‘Very valuable’ that PM Modi, Xi Jinping opposed Russia’s use of nuclear weapon: CIA Chief William Burns
World

‘Very valuable’ that PM Modi, Xi Jinping opposed Russia’s use of nuclear weapon: CIA Chief William Burns

CIA chief William Burns comments come within days after US Secretary of State Antony Blinken said he had asked India and China to speak to Russia last year when concerns about Moscow's use of tactical nuclear weapons