China: Anger grows in Urumqi over Covid lockdown after deadly fire
Since early August, there have been restrictions in place in the city- capital of the western Xinjiang region
Massive protests have erupted in China’s restive Xinjiang region after an apartment block fire killed 10 people. The people vented their anger against the strict Covid-19 curbs that some social media posts claimed hampered the rescue efforts.
中共已经出动特警开始震压抗议群众#乌鲁木齐抗议 #乌鲁木齐火灾 #中共反人类防疫 pic.twitter.com/YIOrL5WZx0
— 维吾尔时报中文 （维吾尔之声） (@Uyghurtimescn) November 25, 2022
China’s extremely strict ‘Zero-Covid policy’ is increasingly resulting in public fatigue and anger.
According to the state news agency, Xinhua, ten people were killed and nine were injured when the blaze ripped through an apartment block in the regional capital Urumqi on Thursday night.
Social media posts on both- Chinese and overseas portal- since Friday have claimed that strict and lengthy Covid lockdowns in the city has hampered rescue attempts. In the viral videos, the residents in Urumqi can be seen taking to streets to protest against the coronavirus measures.
China’s ‘Zero-Covid policy’
China is the last major economy that has committed to a ‘zero-Covid’ strategy. The authorities have announced lockdowns, lengthy quarantines and mass testing to fight the new outbreaks as they emerge.
The videos that are partially verified by AFP show hundreds of people reaching the Urumqi city government offices during the night, chanting, “Lift lockdowns.” Another video shows people marching through a neighbourhood in the east of the city while shouting the same slogan and angrily rebuking security personnel.
(With inputs: Agencies)
