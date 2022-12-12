China: Amid Zero Covid rollback, Chinese businesses hit by new Covid-19 surge
When the Chinese government started imposing Zero Covid restrictions after the coronavirus pandemic erupted in 2020, local authorities across China had rolled out several measures such as rent subsidies and consumer vouchers to support business. But such measures have been absent this year
Wuhan: As China wraps up its draconian Zero Covid policies, the Chinese population is facing a surge of Covid-19 cases amid a new wave of the coronavirus pandemic.
This new jump in the number of Covid-19 infections has come as a fresh blow for many small businesses in China’s central city of Wuhan, where the Covid-19 pandemic started three years ago. Although the easing of most curbs under the stringent Zero Covid policy was welcomed by most businesses, the cheer has quickly dissipated.
With people reluctant to step out due to the new surge in Covid-19 cases, bussinesses and industries around China are grappling with a scarcity of customers that has left the country facing an economic downturn this year.
This year’s lockdown has been tougher for Chinese businesses that the curbs of 2020 due to the lack of support from the government.
When the Chinese government started imposing Zero Covid restrictions after the coronavirus pandemic erupted in 2020, local authorities across China had rolled out several measures such as rent subsidies and consumer vouchers to support business. But such measures have been absent this year.
According to a report by news agency Reuters, surveys have shown that factory activity shrank in November due to widespread and draconian Covid-19 curbs, while exports and imports saw the biggest decline in more than two years, putting more pressure on the slowing Chinese economy.
Read all the Latest News, Trending News, Cricket News, Bollywood News,
India News and Entertainment News here. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.
also read
Explained: Why China ending zero-COVID rules may lead to over a million deaths
From vaccination rates among the elderly to the lower efficacy of China’s vaccines to a lack of natural immunity among the populace, Beijing has plenty of reasons not to do away with the world’s most restrictive COVID-19 controls
'People have fundamental rights under international law to freedom of expression,' says China Commission
The demonstrations against China’s oppressive zero-COVID policy erupted over the weekend and have flared up
How Europe's rising energy crisis now costs equivalent to Poland’s GDP
The kind of money Europe has been spending on the energy crisis is not what it can afford