China aims to dominate Central Asia as Xi Jinping unveils grand ‘development plan’

Chinese President Xi Jinping outlined an ambitious plan on Friday to advance Central Asia’s economic ties with China to the next level while avoiding “external interference” at the same time. The plan includes constructing infrastructure networks and promoting trade relations.

Xi Jinping said during a speech at the China-Central Asia Summit in northwest China that China is ready to coordinate development strategies with the five Central Asian countries of Kazakhstan, Kyrgyzstan, Tajikistan, Turkmenistan, and Uzbekistan and make joint efforts to promote the modernization of all six countries.

“The world needs a Central Asia that is stable, prosperous, harmonious, and well-connected,” Xi said.

“China is ready to help Central Asian countries improve their law enforcement, security, and defense capability construction,” Xi said.

Chinese state media has portrayed the two-day summit in the historic Silk Road city of Xian as a success of China’s regional diplomacy, with the leaders of Kazakhstan, Kyrgyzstan, Tajikistan, Turkmenistan, and Uzbekistan earlier promising support for Beijing and deeper bilateral cooperation.

The outpouring of support from China’s Central Asian neighbours is anticipated to stand in stark contrast to the “negative” portrayal of Beijing that will be made at the weekend Group of Seven leaders summit in Hiroshima.

The public display of trust from China’s neighbours will aid to refute American allegations that Beijing uses coercive diplomacy. While Moscow’s attention is still firmly fixed on the conflict in Ukraine, Xi’s convening of five heads of state on Chinese soil without Russian President Vladimir Putin also theoretically draws Central Asia closer to the Chinese sphere of influence.

Without mentioning war-torn Ukraine, which like the Central Asian countries was a former Soviet state, Xi said that China and Central Asian countries should strengthen their strategic mutual trust and always offer “clear and strong support” for one another on issues involving core interests like those involving sovereignty, independence, national dignity, and long-term development.

(With agency inputs)

