Chilling video of two tigers brutally fighting goes viral

Time and again, the internet has brought forth videos of wildlife animals that either leave us stunned or show us never seen before a facet of the jungle. While an apex predator attacking its prey has been the favourite video content for users, the internet has sent chills down the bones with its latest viral video. This after, a video of a chilling fight between two tigers has gone crazy viral on the internet. The video has honestly left the social media user in shock, as often they have come across videos of an apex predator like a tiger attacking small animals and their prey, but we rarely witnessed two tigers engaged in a vicious fight with each other. There is no denying the fact that the hair-raising video has given goosebumps to users. And chances are really high that it will take your breath away.

The now-viral video was shared by an Instagram page called One Earth One Life, with the caption, “Two tigers deadly fight scene.” While there is no confirmation about the location or the date the video was recorded, the user shared the video just four days ago and in no time it has garnered massive views.

The video opens by showing two tigers viciously jumping at each other. In a bid to prove their dominance, the two tigers can be heard and seen growling, scratching, and wrestling each other. Both apex predators used their front legs to pounce on each other’s faces. Enraged tigers, who are not ready to quit, continued attacking each other, until one of them fell on the ground, after jumping immensely high that it landed on its back on the ground. After the fight for a few minutes, the big cats retained their composure, as their aggression settled down and walked in the opposite direction.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by wild life (@one_earth__one_life)



Looking at the video, it seems that it was recorded by some tourists in an open jeep. And a background voice can be heard differentiating between the two and pointing out the male and female tiger. Needless to say, the video is being widely played on a loop, keeping its rarity in mind. Several users took to the comments section, to express their astonishment.

While the comments section was flooded with innumerable shock face emoticons, many claimed that they haven’t seen anything like this before. One user commented, “Woahhh it’s so rare. Never seen this before.. Goosebumps”. Another commented, “The deadly roars gave me goosebumps.” A third user wrote, “Those scratch noises are painful to listen to.”

