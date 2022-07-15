Chief of Russian space agency Dmitry Rogozin relieved of his duties: Kremlin
After Putin sent troops to Ukraine on 24 February, Rogozin has regularly published statements on social media, saying in May that it would take Russia only half an hour to 'destroy' NATO countries in a nuclear war
Moscow: Russian President Vladimir Putin on Friday relieved the head of the country's space agency, Dmitry Rogozin, of his duties, a Kremlin decree said.
It was not immediately clear if 58-year-old Rogozin, a firebrand nationalist politician and one of the most ardent supporters of Moscow's offensive in Ukraine, will be offered a new job.
After Putin sent troops to Ukraine on February 24, Rogozin has regularly published gung-ho statements on social media, saying in May that it would take Russia only half an hour to "destroy" NATO countries in a nuclear war.
A decree released by the Kremlin ordered Rogozin's dismissal "from the post of general director of the Roscosmos state space corporation."
He was replaced by Deputy Prime Minister Yury Borisov.
Putin appointed Rogozin to manage the country's struggling space agency in 2018.
At the time some experts described him as an outsider who lacked the necessary education and expertise to head Roscosmos.
Rogozin also oversaw the space industry as deputy prime minister from 2011 until 2018.
Rogozin -- who was placed under US sanctions in 2014 when Moscow annexed Crimea from Ukraine -- also served as Russia's NATO envoy.
Rogozin has repeatedly raised eyebrows with his statements and behaviour.
After Washington introduced sanctions against Russia over its annexation of Crimea, Rogozin said that US astronauts should use trampolines instead of Russian rockets to get to the International Space Station.
Read all the Latest News, Trending News, Cricket News, Bollywood News,
India News and Entertainment News here. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.
also read
Putin to meet Iranian & Turkish counterparts in Tehran on 19 July in second trip abroad since Ukraine war began
Notably, the visit comes at a time when the US has said that Iran is planning to supply hundreds of drones with combat weapon capabilities to Russia for use in Ukraine
Bankrupt Sri Lanka asks Russia to provide fuel, resume tourist flights
Sri Lankan president Gotabaya Rajapaksa said he had spoken with his Russian counterpart Vladimir Putin to ask for supplies of urgently needed fuel on loan and to "humbly" request the resumption of flights between Moscow and Colombo
Explained: What’s on Vladimir Putin’s to-do list after capture of Ukraine city of Lysychansk?
From controlling the Black Sea to cutting off Kharkiv, security experts raise the different options that Russian leader Vladimir Putin can pick from after Russian troops captured the city of Lysychansk